Trump raises his claim against Harvard to $1 billion and breaks off negotiations with university

President Donald Trump announced Monday that his administration is now claiming $1 billion in damages from Harvard University, in a sharp escalation of the conflict between the White House and one of the nation's most prestigious academic institutions.

The announcement came hours after The New York Times reported that Harvard had obtained concessions in its negotiations with the federal government. Trump reacted immediately with a message posted on his social network Truth Social, in which he ruled out any agreement and hardened his stance.

"We are now seeking One Billion Dollars in damages, and want nothing further to do, into the future, with Harvard University," he wrote.

Trump administration officials have accused Harvard and other elite universities of promoting woke ideology and failing to adequately protect Jewish students during pro-Palestinian protests recorded on college campuses in recent years. These accusations have led to legal action, threats of federal funding cuts and multimillion-dollar financial demands.

From a possible settlement to a complete breakup

According to The New York Times, the Trump Administration reportedly recently withdrew its initial demand for a $200 million payment, following protracted negotiations. Trump himself had stated in September that the government was close to closing a $500 million deal, which would include the creation of trade schools as part of the deal.

However, the president now claimed that proposal was rejected by his administration. "They wanted to do a convoluted job training concept, but it was turned down in that it was wholly inadequate and would not have been, in our opinion, successful," he said.

In his message, Trump was even harsher in accusing the university of trying to avoid a larger economic settlement and of engaging in conduct that, in his view, should have criminal consequences. "This should be a Criminal, not Civil, event, and Harvard will have to live with the consequences of their wrongdoings," he wrote.

He also asserted that the paper was sharing false information and labeled it a "failure."

Criticism of Harvard's management

The president also took direct aim at the president of the university, Alan Garber, whom he accused of not having corrected a situation that he described as "very serious" for both the institution and the country. Trump stressed that Garber was appointed after the allegations of anti-semitism were filed and questioned that decision.

The conflict is unfolding against a backdrop in which the Trump administration has warned that it could cut federal research funds.

For now, the university has not issued an official response to the administration's new claim, as the standoff between the White House and academia continues to intensify.