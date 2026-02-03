Who is Josh D'Amaro, the next CEO of Disney?

Published by Víctor Mendoza 3 de febrero, 2026

Disney announced that Josh D'Amaro will be its new CEO. The now head of the theme parks division, the company's largest, will succeed Bob Iger, who reportedly chose to step aside due to frustrations in recent months and to pursue other matters.

D'Amaro has 28 years of experience at The Walt Disney Company. He now has under his command a 185,000-employee section that generated $36 billion in the last fiscal year, according to company figures.

"D’Amaro possesses that rare combination of inspiring leadership and innovation, a keen eye for strategic growth opportunities, and a deep passion for the Disney brand and its people – all of which make him the right person to take the helm as Disney’s next CEO," said James Gorman, Chairman of The Walt Disney Company Board of Directors. Management voted unanimously Monday to appoint D'Amaro.

"The Board believes he is exceptionally well prepared to guide this global company forward to serve our consumers around the world and create long-term value for shareholders," Gorman added.

Iger himself had words of support for his replacement: "He has an instinctive appreciation of the Disney brand, and a deep understanding of what resonates with our audiences, paired with the rigor and attention to detail required to deliver some of our most ambitious projects. His ability to combine creativity with operational excellence is exemplary and I am thrilled for Josh and the company."

D'Amaro will assume the position on March 18, 2026.

Who is Josh D'Amaro?

Age 54, Josh D'Amaro is a Georgetown University graduate with a bachelor's degree in business administration. His Disney career began in 1998 at the Disneyland Resort, marking the start of nearly three decades of steady ascent through strategic roles in finance, marketing, operations and creative development.

Prior to being named future CEO, D'Amaro held several senior positions that defined today's Disney destination offerings:

President of Walt Disney World Resort : He led the largest single-site workforce in the United States (more than 75,000 employees) and oversaw the initiation of landmark expansions such as the Disney Skyliner and the EPCOT redevelopment project.

: He led the largest single-site workforce in the United States (more than 75,000 employees) and oversaw the initiation of landmark expansions such as the and the EPCOT redevelopment project. President of Disneyland Resort : During his tenure, he drove the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and supported the development of Avengers Campus.

: During his tenure, he drove the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and supported the development of Avengers Campus. Other key roles: Served as vice president of Disney's Animal Kingdom and held senior management positions at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort and in the consumer products division.

Since 2020, as head of Parks, Experiences and Products, he has overseen 12 theme parks and 57 hotels worldwide, in addition to Disney Cruise Line and Walt Disney Imagineering. D'Amaro is considered the architect of the largest global expansion in the segment's history, managing ambitious projects such as the new park in Abu Dhabi and innovative digital collaborations, including the Disney universe within Fortnite in partnership with Epic Games.

A selection process of several years

From the company they assure that his choice as CEO is the result of a multi-year succession planning process, where he received direct mentoring from Bob Iger.

"D’Amaro’s election as CEO caps a thorough and extensive succession planning process," the company said. According to the company, it was a multi-year planning effort in which executives met regularly to evaluate internal and external candidates, as well as reforms to the company's structure to facilitate the installation of new leadership.

"I am immensely grateful to the Board for entrusting me with leading a company that means so much to me and millions around the world," D'Amaro himself maintained. "Disney’s strength has always come from our people and the creative excellence that defines our stories and experiences."

"I am excited to work with our teams across the company and brilliant creative partners to honor Disney’s remarkable legacy while continuing to innovate, grow, and deliver exceptional value for our consumers and shareholders," he added.