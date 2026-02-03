Tennessee publishes alarming data on crimes committed by illegal immigrants in 2025

Published by Diane Hernández 3 de febrero, 2026

The Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference office released its annual immigration report for 2025, revealing a significant increase in crimes committed by undocumented immigrants in the state.

According to the 2025 Immigration Report, there were 2,183 violent crimes, including 41 homicides, 145 sex offenses and 11 child rapes, in addition to 40 aggravated kidnappings. Other figures show 2,920 driving under the influence (DUI) arrests, 5,318 cases of driving without a license or with a suspended license, and 36 felonies involving firearms.

The report indicates that in total, 21,648 charges were filed against undocumented immigrants in 11,344 cases, averaging nearly 1,000 complaints per month. Those arrested came from 119 different countries, according to available data, although one county did not submit its figures on time, suggesting the actual number could be higher.

Reactions to sky-high crime figures

Republican state Rep. Dan Howell described the results as "bad, really bad" and noted that the crimes include serious victims, with 41 Tennesseans killed and hundreds of sexual assault victims. "These are the criminals liberals want to defend while trying to defund ICE," Howell said, vowing to take steps to beef up security in the state.

The report is the second of its kind and is part of the state's obligation to collect and analyze data on illegal immigrant criminal activity in Tennessee. The 2024 report, the first, tallied 2,719 charges in 73 counties.

These statistics reinforce the immigration and public safety debate in the state, amidst increasing political pressure on border and local law enforcement agencies.