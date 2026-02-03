Federal judge blocks Trump's cancellation of TPS for Haitian immigrants

A march against the cancellation of TPS for Haitian nationals in the U.S. (File). AFP

Published by Diane Hernández 3 de febrero, 2026

A federal judge temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's decision to cancel the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) that protects some 350,000 Haitian immigrants in the country.

Justice Ana Reyes, an appointee during the Joe Biden presidency, ruled to suspend the termination of the program, finding that while the law limits judicial review of TPS decisions, the courts can review the process by which that determination is made.

In her ruling, Reyes argued that the immediate elimination of TPS would have a negative impact on both beneficiaries and the U.S. economy by suddenly turning hundreds of thousands of people with work authorization into undocumented immigrants. The judge further cited the tax and labor contributions of Haitians covered by the program.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) rejected the decision. Spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin called the ruling "illegal activism" and argued that TPS was intended as a temporary measure following the earthquake that devastated Haiti more than 15 years ago, not a permanent amnesty.

Trump's immigration adviser, Stephen Miller, also criticized the ruling harshly and accused federal judges of exceeding their powers by interfering in decisions that, he said, belong to the executive branch.

The court decision will be appealed by the government, a process that could drag on for months and allow TPS beneficiaries to remain in the United States while the litigation is resolved.