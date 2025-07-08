United States authorizes temporary unloading of liquefied gas in Venezuela

Published by Williams Perdomo 8 de julio, 2025

The Treasury Department reported that it extended the authorization to unload liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from Venezuela until Sept. 5, provided it was loaded onto a vessel on or before Monday.

The decision was confirmed by the Office of Foreign Assets Control in General License No. 40D. The measure will be in effect until Sept. 5 at midnight, provided the gas was loaded on a vessel before July 7.

Similarly, the statement detailed that the authorization covers transactions that include the Venezuelan regime, Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), and any entity in which PDVSA owns, directly or indirectly, an interest equal to or greater than 50%.