Sharia-Free America Caucus: 'We're not going to let Dallas or Houston or any other city in this great country become what has happened to London and to Paris'

Published by Carlos Dominguez 4 de febrero, 2026

The Sharia-Free America Caucus, co-chaired by Reps. Keith Self (R-Texas) and Chip Roy (R-Texas), outlined Tuesday their mission to protect the Constitution and Judeo-Christian values in the face of what they describe as the growing danger of Sharia law (Islamic law) in the United States.

During the conference, Rep. Self called Sharia law one of the "greatest threats" facing the nation today, describing it as a "culture of violence and domination" totally incompatible with American values.

"If we do not fight back, Sharia will dominate our culture and America will no longer be America," Self declared.

The representative highlighted several incidents in Texas that he said are evidence of a rise in radical Islam, and noted the proposal for a "Muslim-only" community called The Meadows, which has been sued by the Texas attorney general, Ken Paxton, on the grounds that it operates illegally.

"We are going to fight for this country"

During the press conference, Rep. Roy stressed that "the root strength of this country is our Judeo-Christian principles and the values of Western civilization that have advanced the cause of liberty, freedom, and prosperity for people around the world."

In his statements, Roy asserted that Sharia law is "inconsistent with Western civilization," in addition to maintaining that it is also "inconsistent with the Constitution of the United States, the Declaration of Independence, and the rule of law in our country."

Likewise, the representative expressed, "We're not going to let Dallas or Houston or any other city in this great country become what has happened to London and Paris. We are going to fight for this country. And that's what I'm proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with these great men and women to say that we're going to do."

Among the prominent participants was Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), who urged passage of the legislation to ban Islamic law in the country and warned of the dangers posed by the infiltration of "radical Islam".

"Wake up, America. We gotta wake up. The enemy is inside the gates," Tuberville said.

"Islamic extremism is infiltrating the U.S. and refusing to assimilate. But what’s even darker than that—many of them are openly admitting that they are here with the intent to destroy our country and to kill Americans," he added.