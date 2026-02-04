SCOTUS declines to block California's redistricting push ahead of midterms

Published by Just The News / Ben Whedon 4 de febrero, 2026

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to block a California redraw of the state congressional districts ahead of the 2026 midterms.

The Golden State made the move in response to a redraw in Texas that shifted the boundaries of several districts in favor of the Republicans. Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., has condemned the Trump administration's push to redistrict GOP-leaning states and pitched his redraw as a bid to level the playing field.

The Supreme Court, in a brief order, declined to grant a writ of injunction pending appeal. The California GOP has challenged the redraw, after voters approved Proposition 50, allowing the state to alter its maps.

An appeals court has already upheld the redraw.

“Californians deserve fair districts and clean elections, not a backroom redraw that picks winners and losers based on race," California GOP Chairwoman Corrin Rankin said in late January.

Ben Whedon is the Chief Political Correspondent at Just the News.



