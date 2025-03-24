Trump announces 25% tariffs against countries that buy oil and gas from Maduro's dictatorship

Published by Williams Perdomo 24 de marzo, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Monday that he will impose a 25% tariff starting April 2 on all countries that buy oil or gas from Nicolás Maduro's regime.

The president's announcement was made on Truth Social. He maintained that the decision was made because, in his opinion, Venezuela "has purposefully and deceitfully sent to the United States, undercover, tens of thousands of high level, and other, criminals."

In that sense, he made reference to Tren de Aragua and highlighted that American authorities continue working to remove foreign criminals from the United States.

Similarly, the Republican assured that the Venezuelan regime "has been very hostile toward the United States and the freedoms we defend."

"Therefore, any Country that purchases Oil and/or Gas from Venezuela will be forced to pay a Tariff of 25% to the United States on any Trade they do with our Country," he added.

A few weeks ago, AFP recalled, Washington gave U.S. oil company Chevron a deadline of April 3 to liquidate its operations in the South American country.

According to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, in 2023, China acquired 68% of the oil exported by Venezuela. Also listed as buyers of Venezuelan crude oil are countries such as Spain, Russia, Singapore, India and Vietnam.

Meanwhile, Colombian journalists recalled that the measure could also affect countries such as Colombia that this year would start importing natural gas from Venezuela. The newspaper La Republica reported last year that by 2025 the Colombian government would start a plan that contemplates imports of 100 Gbtud of gas from Venezuela, whose supply would start between 30 and 50 million cubic feet per day and would gradually increase.