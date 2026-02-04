Ryan Routh gets life in prison for Trump assassination attempt in 2024

Published by Santiago Ospital 4 de febrero, 2026

Ryan Routh was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison for the attempted assassination of Donald Trump in September 2024. The 59-year-old Floridian was convicted of five charges in September, including attempted murder of a presidential candidate.

The incident occurred two months before the presidential election, while Trump was at his golf course in Florida. Routh was detected by a Secret Service agent while concealed with a gun in the vicinity. He escaped when the agent fired in his direction, but was later captured in the middle of the street.

The prosecution claimed at trial that the defendant had been preparing the attack for weeks and that in September 2024 he spent about 12 hours staking out Trump's golf course in West Palm Beach. According to the indictment, he even inserted the barrel of a rifle through the perimeter of the course on the sixth hole.