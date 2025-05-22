Marco Rubio denies rumors that the US will maintain the operations with which Chevron finances the Venezuelan regime: 'The pro-Maduro Biden oil license will expire as scheduled'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 22 de mayo, 2025

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio assured this Wednesday night on X that the Donald Trump administration will not renew or extend the license of American oil company Chevron in Venezuela, by detailing that the company's current license will expire on Tuesday. "The pro-Maduro Biden oil license in #Venezuela will expire as scheduled next Tuesday May 27th," Rubio wrote.

The post by the secretary of state denies an article published Tuesday by Bloomberg, which commented that the Trump administration was going to extend the deadline granted to the U.S. company to stop its operations in Venezuela for another 60 days while the White House continued negotiating with the socialist regime of dictator Nicolas Maduro on the status of U.S. hostages in the South American country. That article generated enormous controversy in both Venezuela and the United States, with politicians and analysts speculating on the implications of such a decision, as it represented a huge benefit for Maduro and a sign that Trump would appear to be willing to come to terms with the Venezuelan dictator.

Release of St. Clair

Bloomberg's report came just minutes after Venezuela's socialist dictatorship on Tuesday released U.S. citizen Joseph St. Clair, whom the regime was holding prisoner as part of negotiations that, according to several media reports, also included an extension by the Trump administration for Chevron to continue operating for at least two more months. St. Clair, who is a veteran of the United States Air Force, was handed over by the Maduro regime in Antigua, an island where President Trump's special envoy, Richard Grenell, also traveled to meet with high-ranking Venezuelan officials.

Thus, Rubio’s post appears to debunk the information about a possible agreement between the White House and Miraflores Palace to extend Chevron's license, a decision that, according to several analysts, would be favorable for the Venezuelan regime, since these are operations that would contribute to public funds and the pockets of both its high ranking officials and its military high command.