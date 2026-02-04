Border czar Tom Homan announces 'immediate' withdrawal of 700 immigration agents from Minneapolis

Published by Diane Hernández 4 de febrero, 2026

U.S. border czar Tom Homan announced Wednesday the "immediate" removal of 700 federal immigration agents deployed in Minneapolis, after weeks of tension in the city following immigration raids and the deaths of two protesters in incidents with federal forces.

Homan, a special envoy of President Donald Trump, reported the decision during a press conference in which he said the measure responds to better coordination with local authorities and a reduced need for federal presence in the city, located in the state of Minnesota.

The official avoided specifying whether the withdrawal will affect only Minneapolis or will be extended to the rest of the state.

Fewer agents, but continuity of immigration policy

The announcement comes after weeks of protests and demonstrations against immigration raids ordered by the White House, which included the deployment of thousands of federal agents—some armed and with their faces covered—as part of Trump's second-term strategy to tighten immigration control.

Despite the partial withdrawal, Homan stressed that the operations have yielded "significant" results. According to official figures released by the envoy himself, the actions in Minnesota resulted in 139 arrests for assault, 87 for sex crimes and 28 for alleged gang membership.