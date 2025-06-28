Trump halts plans to ease sanctions on Iran and claims to have saved Ayatollah Khamenei from a "very ugly and ignominious death"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 27 de junio, 2025

The US president Donald Trump revealed Friday via his Truth Social account that hesaved Ayatollah Ali Khamenei from a "very ugly and ignominious death" by opposing an assassination plot by Israel, adding that he also halted plans to potentially ease sanctions against Iran after the Persian country's supreme leader downplayed the success of airstrikes executed by the United States and Jerusalem over Iran's nuclear program. The Republican leader issued these comments despite having written in recent days that he had been working on the possible removal of sanctions imposed and other measures that would give Iran a chance for full recovery after the war.

While several media outlets revealed that Trump and his advisers hoped Iran would agree to a meeting with the United States next week, with the White House planning to offer incentives such as limited sanctions relief in order to start negotiations, Khamenei on Thursday released a defiant video in which he declared victory over Israel and even claimed that Iran had given the United States a "slap in the face."

Araghchi demands respect as he mocks Israel

In response to that video, Trump posted a lengthy message on Truth Social in which he made mention of both the way he saved the ayatollah and the backtracking on his plans to ease sanctions. "Why would the so-called “Supreme Leader,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, of the war torn Country of Iran, say so blatantly and foolishly that he won the War with Israel, when he knows his statement is a lie, it is not so. As a man of great faith, he is not supposed to lie. His Country was decimated, his three evil Nuclear Sites were OBLITERATED, and I knew EXACTLY where he was sheltered, and would not let Israel, or the U.S. Armed Forces, by far the Greatest and Most Powerful in the World, terminate his life. I SAVED HIM FROM A VERY UGLY AND IGNOMINIOUS DEATH, and he does not have to say, “THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP!” In fact, in the final act of the War, I demanded that Israel bring back a very large group of planes, which were heading directly to Tehran, looking for a big day, perhaps the final knockout! Tremendous damage would have ensued, and many Iranians would have been killed. It was going to be the biggest attack of the War, by far. During the last few days, I was working on the possible removal of sanctions, and other things, which would have given a much better chance to Iran at a full, fast, and complete recovery - The sanctions are BITING! But no, instead I get hit with a statement of anger, hatred, and disgust, and immediately dropped all work on sanction relief, and more. Iran has to get back into the World Order flow, or things will only get worse for them. They are always so angry, hostile, and unhappy, and look at what it has gotten them - A burned out, blown up Country, with no future, a decimated Military, a horrible Economy, and DEATH all around them. They have no hope, and it will only get worse! I wish the leadership of Iran would realize that you often get more with HONEY than you do with VINEGAR. PEACE!!!", Trump wrote.

In response to this post, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi commented Friday night via his X account that if Trump "really wants a deal, he should drop the disrespectful and unacceptable tone toward" the ayatollah. "The Great and Powerful Iranian People, who showed the world that the Israeli regime had NO CHOICE but to RUN to "Daddy" to avoid being flattened by our Missiles, do not take kindly to Threats and Insults. If Illusions lead to worse mistakes, Iran will not hesitate to unveil its Real Capabilities, which will certainly END any Delusion about the power of Iran," Araghchi posted.