Analyst Leonel León explains in Voz News what Trump and Marco Rubio's plans would be with the Cuban regime

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 5 de junio, 2026

On Voz News, anchor and executive director, Karina Yapor, interviewed the director of the Institute for Cuban Studies, Leonel León, with whom she discussed the White House's current stance against the communist regimeand how the President's Administration's goal Donald Trump appears to be the dismantling of that dictatorship.

"The Cuban regime has for many years committed terrible crimes. All of this has been compounded when Raul Castro, who is a murderer and a living corpse, had two small planes carrying four Americans assassinated in the air. All this is recorded and documented. I believe that the U.S. government has two situations with respect to Cuba: the first is that of negotiation. In this case there is a different context. With these evildoers you cannot negotiate in the same way. The second is that Trump does not want the loss of lives of U.S. soldiers," said León.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.