'I'm not going anywhere': Wiles rejects report that she's on the outside of Trump administration

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 5 de junio, 2026

The chief of staff of the White House, Susie Wiles, denied on Friday a report that claims she plans to leave her position in President Donald Trump's administration and called it "fiction" by making clear that she has no intention of leaving her post.

The version started from a note in the British tabloid Daily Mail, which quoted five "inside sources" to claim that Wiles—who has accompanied Trump since 2015 - would be "exhausted" by the current functioning of the cabinet. According to those sources, the official would have taken as an "insult" the president's decision to appoint Federal Housing Finance Agency head Bill Pulte as acting director of National Intelligence.

Wiles responded harshly on the social networking site X. "After an accomplishment filled week by President Trump, I have the pleasure of reading a piece of Friday fiction, courtesy of the Daily Mail. To be crystal clear, I am not going anywhere. I am honored and proud to serve President Trump, proud of our team and remain fully committed to advancing his agenda on behalf of the American people."

In the same message, she took aim at a section of the press. "Some in the media have spent a decade trying to manufacture drama around President Trump and people who work for him. They were wrong then, and they are wrong now. See you Monday."

The report about an eventual resignation comes months after Trump himself revealed in March that Wiles had been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer. At the time, the president noted that the official opted to begin treatment immediately and continue working nearly full-time from the White House and maintained that her prognosis was "excellent."

Wiles managed Trump's 2024 presidential campaign and took over in January 2025 as the first woman to serve as White House chief of staff.