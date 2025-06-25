Published by Diane Hernández 25 de junio, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that he discussed a possible truce in Ukraine with his counterpart Donald Trump on the sidelines of a NATO summit in The Hague.

"We discussed how to achieve a ceasefire and a real peace. We spoke about how to protect our people," Zelensky wrote on social media, referring to the meeting, which he described as "long and substantive."

The Ukrainian also revealed that during the talk with Trump they touched on another point referred to acquisition of war material: the purchase of U.S. anti-aircraft defense systems.

"We discussed the protection of our people with the President — first and foremost, the purchase of American air defense systems," Zelensky stated in a post on X, adding that Ukraine is "ready to buy this equipment and support American weapons manufacturers."

He revealed the likelihood of a partnership between the two countries for the "co-production of drones."

Zelensky further revealed that he had congratulated Trump "the successful operation in the Middle East. It is important that the U.S. actions have weakened not only their nuclear program but also their drone production capabilities."

Trump commented to reporters before leaving The Hague on his meeting with Zelensky: "He couldn’t have been nicer. I think he’d like to see an end to this… I think it’s a great time to end it. I’m going to speak to Vladimir Putin; see if we can get it ended."

This is the first meeting between the two after the brief face-to-face meeting in Rome in April, on the sidelines of the funeral of Pope Francis. The Ukrainian president specified that the meeting lasted 50 minutes.