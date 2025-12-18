Leo XIV accepts Cardinal Dolan's resignation and places missionary Bishop Hicks as Archbishop of NY

Published by Israel Duro 18 de diciembre, 2025

Pope Leo XIV took advantage of the age-related resignation of Cardinal Timothy Dolan as archbishop of New York signal a major shift in the leadership of one of the United States’ most prominent dioceses. His expected successor is bishop Ronald Hicks, 58, a missionary bishop who until now was responsible for the diocese of joliet, in Illinois, and who is characterized by his missionary background and his dedication to the most vulnerable, with a special sensitivity to immigrants.

The case of Dolan, conservative prelate and close to President Trump, is a clear example of the pope's line. Bishops and archbishops are obliged to submit their resignation to the pontiff when they reach 75 years of age, as is the case of the now cardinal of New York. The supreme pontiff can accept it or extend for a time the mandate of the head of the diocese.

Dolan's departure, a clear gesture of Leo XIV's will for the American Church

Despite the fact that Dolan is in good health and his agenda is always full of activities, and that Prevost himself had expressed his intention to allow bishops who have reached this age to remain in their posts for two years at the beginning of his pontificate, Leo XIV has removed the conservative cardinal from one of the most important dioceses in the United States and the world.

The life of his successor bears a great parallel to that of the pontiff himself. Like Leo XIV, he hails from the south side of Chicago. Also like the pontiff, he developed part of his pastoral life as a missionary in Latin America, in his case in Mexico and El Salvador with the NGO Little Brothers.

Mission and Chicago

Back home, in 2010, Hicks was named dean of formation at Mundelein Seminary in 2015, Cardinal Blase Cupich appointed him vicar general of the Diocese of Chicago. Later, in 2018, he would be named auxiliary bishop and in 2020, Pope Francis placed him as bishop of Joliet. His motto, which is in Spanish as a tribute to Hispanic America, is "Paz y Bien," ("Peace and Good" in English).

Deeply pro-life, Hicks' love for the Eucharist and the vulnerable, as well as his conciliatory disposition stand out. According to Catholic Vote, "Hicks became known for his consistent pastoral leadership, his attention to clergy formation and his emphasis on accompaniment amid declining vocations, changing demographics and the lingering effects of the clergy abuse crisis."

According to the Conference of Catholic Bishops website, "the Archdiocese of New York covers 4,683 square miles in New York state and has a total population of 5,445,700, of which 1,572,580 are Catholic."