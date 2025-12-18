Las Vegas: Teens guilty of running down retired police chief get 18 to 20 years to life in prison
“This sentencing reflects the seriousness of this crime and the value of human life,” said Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson.
The Clark County District Attorney's Office reported that it obtained the maximum sentences allowed under Nevada law for Jesus Ayala, 20, and Jzamir Keys, 18, convicted of the intentional hit-and-run manslaughter of retired police chief Andreas "Andy" Probst.
In that regard, the prosecutor highlighted that "Jesus Ayala and Jzamir Keys made a conscious decision that resulted in the death of an innocent man. My office remained committed to ensuring they were held fully accountable."
On Aug. 14, 2023, 64 year old William Probst was riding his bicycle in Las Vegas when he was struck by a stolen vehicle. The District Attorney’s Office said surveillance video showed Ayala, a member of the Night Crawlers criminal group, was driving the vehicle, while Keys was the passenger. The defendants fled the scene, leaving Probst with life-threatening injuries. The defendants subsequently posted the cell phone video capturing the murder on social media.
The sentencing of the juveniles
When a person is sentenced "to X years to life," they must serve a mandatory minimum number of years in prison (e.g., 18 or 20) and that, once that term is served, they do not have a fixed release date.
Thereafter, he may apply for parole, but parole is neither automatic nor guaranteed and may be denied as many times as the authority deems appropriate. In practice, the conviction allows the person to remain in prison for life, although it leaves open the legal possibility of release in the future if very strict conditions are met.
“This is one of the most callous and heinous homicides I have dealt with in my career. Although the defendants were young, they knew right from wrong, and nothing could excuse the decisions they made that day,” said Chief Deputy District Attorney John Giordani. “I hope this sentence sends a message to other juveniles that life is sacred and if you take a life, you are forfeiting yours."