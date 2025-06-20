Colombia: fourth person arrested for attack against senator Miguel Uribe

Published by Diane Hernández 20 de junio, 2025

On Thursday, Colombian authorities captured a fourth alleged suspect in the attack against senator and presidential candidate Miguel Uribe, who has been hospitalized in critical condition for 12 days, the prosecutor's office said.

The 39-year-old senator was shot three times—twice in the head—on June 7 during a political event in a Bogotá park. Uribe underwent a third emergency surgery on Monday due to a brain hemorrhage. According to the clinic treating him, his current condition is described as "extremely critical."

The new detainee

The new detainee was identified as William Fernando Gonzalez, a spokesman for the prosecutor's office told AFP without giving further details. This Friday a first hearing will be held before a judge to formalize his arrest.

Local media assure that the man was captured by security cameras loitering in the area of the attack. Gonzalez joins three others under investigation for their alleged participation in the attack, including a 15 year old teenager who is charged as the possible perpetrator of the attack.

Those allegedly involved in the attack on Uribe

The alleged gunman was arrested minutes after the attack some 350 meters from the site, after being wounded in the leg by the senator's bodyguards.

Days later, the authorities also arrested Carlos Eduardo Mora Gonzalez, who was allegedly the driver assigned to mobilize those involved. On Saturday, a week after the events, the police captured Katerine Andrea Martínez in the Amazon region of Caquetá (south), who is accused of having given the gun, a Glock 9 millimeter caliber, to the minor who fired the shots.

The three were charged with attempted homicide and illegal possession of weapons. None of them have accepted the charges.

A fifth suspect, known only by the alias El Costeño, remains at large. Media say, citing the interrogations, that the man is key to the investigation, as he knows the identity of the masterminds behind the attack who have yet to be been identified.

Uribe's lawyer, Victor Mosquera, says that the progress of the investigation shows that behind the attack is a "structured organization" with "a history of attacks against right-wing leaders."