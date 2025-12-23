George Conway, former Republican and Trump critic, runs for Congress as a Democrat

Published by Joaquín Núñez 22 de diciembre, 2025

George Conway will be a candidate for the house of Representatives. The 62-year-old lawyer is a former Republican who became a fierce critic of Donald Trump. In addition, he was married for more than twenty years to Kellyanne Conway, one of the Republican president's top strategists. Now as a Democrat, he ran for New York's 12th congressional district, which will be vacatedby Jerry Nadler.

Conway, who even filed and won a case before the Supreme Court, was very close to Trump's circle until 2018, when, still married to Kellyanne, he began to criticize him harshly. He was even considered for the post of attorney general in 2017.

The feud between the two continued to escalate to personal, with Trump calling Conway an "absolute loser and a sh*** husband," while the lawyer accused him of incompetence and "fascist." In addition, Conway is one of the founders of the Lincoln Project, an organization of former Republicans focused on defeating Trump.

While neither Conway nor her campaign released an official ad or video, The New York Post spoke with Democratic consultant Chris Sosa, who said her Republican past could cost her dearly in such a blue New York seat.

"George Conway is a conservative corporate lawyer with no record of public service in New York City or commitment to the values of Democratic voters. He spent the majority of his career as a Republican and only left because he couldn’t stomach President Donald Trump," he told the aforementioned media outlet.

"Democratic voters are not about to elect the former president of Yale’s chapter of the Federalist Society to succeed Rep. Jerry Nadler. If Mr. Conway wishes to move up to New York City and run for NY-12, he should enter the Republican primary. I do admire Mr. Conway for standing up to President Trump. We need conservative voices to do just that. But running as a Democrat for Congress in NY-12 is cynical," he added.

Conway entered a tight Democratic primary in New York's 12th congressional district, which has Jack Schlossberg, the only grandson of former President John F. Kennedy, as a strong name.

The district is one of the most Democratic in the state and includes much of Manhattan. For example, in the 2024 presidential election, it elected Kamala Harris with 80% of the vote. Specifically, it encompasses the Upper West Side, the Upper East Side, Morningside Heights, Chelsea, Yorkville, Yorkville, Carnegie Hill, Kips Bay, Roosevelt Island, Tudor City, Gramercy Park, Central Park, Turtle Bay, Hell's Kitchen, Murray Hill, Lenox Hill, the Theater District, Clinton, the Fashion District, Sutton Place, Midtown, Union Square, Times Square, Lincoln Center and Stuyvesant Town.