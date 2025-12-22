Israel OKs 19 Jewish towns in Judea and Samaria

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 22 de diciembre, 2025

Israel’s Security Cabinet on Sunday approved the establishment and legalization of 19 Jewish communities across Judea and Samaria, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich noted on X.

Among the 19 towns are Ganim and Kadim in northern Samaria. They were evacuated and destroyed by the Israeli government during the 2005 disengagement.

In total, 11 new towns will be established and eight existing neighborhoods will be officially recognized by the state.

“We continue to make history in settling [the land] and in the State of Israel,” Smotrich tweeted.

“After 20 years we are correcting the painful injustice [of the Disengagement Plan] and returning Ganim and Kadim to the settlement map, alongside other important settlements throughout Judea and Samaria,” he continued.

“Within three years, we have legalized 69 new settlements—a record like no other. The people of Israel are returning to their land, building it and strengthening their hold on it. This is simple, practical and moral Zionism,” the minister said.

Smotrich added that this policy thwarts the establishment of a “Palestinian terror state,” as Israelis continue “to develop, build and settle in the land of our forefathers out of faith in our righteousness.”

The government’s 11-member ministerial committee approved the establishment and recognition of Allenby (an interim name), Esh Kodesh, Ganim, Givat Harel, Har Bezek, Kadim, Kida, Kochav Hashachar-North, Mishol, Nahal Doron, Nof Gilad, P’nei Kedem, Reihanit, Rosh Ha’ayin-East, Shalem, Tammun, Ya’ar El Keren, Yatziv and Yitav-West.

