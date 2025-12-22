Epstein case: Bill Clinton's team encourages DOJ to release all materials featuring the former president

Published by Joaquín Núñez 22 de diciembre, 2025

Amid the investigation into the case of Jeffrey Epstein, Bill Clinton’s team has asked the Department of Justice (DOJ) to release all remaining documents mentioning the former Democratic president. The request comes just days after the DOJ released a series of images of Clinton, including some in which he is seen with Epstein and some young women.

According to Clinton's office spokesman Angel Urena, the agency headed by U.S. Attorney Pam Bondi is releasing the documents in a partial release because "someone or something is being protected."

"What the Department of Justice has released so far, and the manner in which it did so, makes one thing clear: someone or something is being protected. We do not know whom, what or why. But we do know this: we don't need that protection. Accordingly, we call on President Trump to direct Attorney General Bondi to immediately release any remaining materials referring to, mentioning, or containing a photograph of Bill Clinton," Clinton's spokesman said via a statement.

"Refusal to do so will confirm the widespread suspicion the Department of Justice’s actions to date are not about transparency, but about insinuation — using selective releases to imply wrongdoing about individuals who have already been repeatedly cleared by the very same Department of Justice, over many years, under Presidents and Attorneys General of both parties," he added.

So far, the DOJ has released dozens of documents related to the Epstein case and is expected to release more in the coming weeks. As Ureña mentioned, President Donald Trump signed the Epstein Records Transparency Act in January, which requires the DOJ to release all Epstein-related documents and records that are not classified.

As for Bill and Hillary Clinton, they still have a pending appearance before the House Oversight Committee on the Epstein case. According to James Comer, chairman of the committee, both the former president and the former secretary of state must testify behind closed doors on January 13 and 14, 2026. Otherwise, they could be held in contempt.

In addition to the powerful Democratic couple, other names cited were the former FBI directors, James Comey and Robert Mueller; as well as former attorneys general Loretta Lynch, Eric Holder, William Barr, Merrick Garland, Jeff Sessions and Alberto Gonzales.