Belgium agrees to abolish its Senate, considered an expensive and obsolete institution

Published by Carlos Dominguez 17 de junio, 2025

Belgium reached an agreement Monday to abolish its Senate, but the process requires a constitutional amendment, which needs a two-thirds majority in the federal parliament. The government aims to finalize the abolition before the 2029 federal elections.

In recent weeks, Prime Minister Bart De Wever was unable to rally all his majority partners around this idea which assumes that the Senate is an obstacle to legislative decision-making and an extra cost to taxpayers.

There was already unanimity among the coalition parties on abolishing the Belgian Senate when the new federal government was formed at the end of January. According to local media outlet VRT, the coalition agreement stipulates that the Senate and House of Representatives services and the Senate pension fund will be merged.

On Monday night, the federal government agreed that under its proposal to abolish the Senate, the Senate's remaining powers will be transferred to the House of Representatives, VRT reported.

They also stated that those currently working for the Senate should be transferred to other public services such as, for example, the Flemish Parliament or federal government departments.

To abolish the Belgian Senate, the support of the Flemish Liberals and the Flemish and French-speaking Greens will not be enough, so the government will have to try to convince at least one of the major opposition parties.