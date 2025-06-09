Colombia: cell phone of alleged hitman who shot candidate Miguel Uribe disappears with evidence

Published by Diane Hernández 9 de junio, 2025

Almost 48 hours after the attack against Colombian senator and pre-candidate of the Democratic Center Party Miguel Uribe Turbay, investigations into the case have made little progress. The agents have not yet been able to establish who is behind this nefarious act of violence that completely changes the political panorama for the presidential elections of 2026, and it seems that the path to find the real culprits is getting more and more tangled.

Although a 14-year-old minor was apprehended, and a complaint has been formalized this Monday against him for shooting the congressman, there are still no hypotheses about the intellectual authors of this assassination attempt, which keeps the 39-year-old politician battling between life and death.

The worst thing: a key piece of evidence, which would be expected to be under chain of custody, and that could clarify the matter, is missing. The cell phone carried by the teenager disappeared.

Judicial sources warned Semana magazine that in the course of the investigation the cell phone that the minor was carrying at the time he was captured disappeared. No one knows the whereabouts of the device or what happened to it. It is a situation that worries those responsible for the process, since the phone could have relevant information for the investigation.

Crimes and penalties faced by the alleged killer This Monday, June 9, the capture of the 14-year-old minor who is accused of making an attempt on the life of the presidential pre-candidate and senator, Uribe Turbay, was legalized on the afternoon of Saturday, June 7, in the Modelia neighborhood, in the west of Bogota.



The Attorney General's Office charged him with the crimes of illegal possession of weapons and attempted homicide.



The arguments for the arrest are based, in principle, on the immediate accusation of the victim and witnesses. In addition to his capture with objects and fingerprints in the crime as in the weapon seized with which he shot Uribe at close range in his back and with which he hit two areas of his body: in the occipital area of his head and in his left thigh.



The maximum penalty of deprivation of liberty for the teenager could be eight years. This is the maximum that has been established, but if the young man works, studies, undergoes psychosocial monitoring and it is shown that he meets minimum standards of coexistence in these penitentiary establishments, it could be even less.

Fake chats and suspicious videos

Although a few minutes after the apprehension of the alleged hitman, the screenshots of an alleged chat in which the boy agreed to carry out the attack turned out to be images of conversations held by some criminals in Medellín who were dedicated to robbing drivers, clarified the newspaper El Tiempo.

The same media revealed that the teenager told members of the Police and the National Protection Unit (UNP) that he would surrender the details of the person who gave him the order to attack Uribe Turbay. However, this has not happened yet.

The media have also highlighted that in one of the recordings of the apprehension of the minor it is evident that a man, apparently a member of the UNP, takes an object out of his pocket, which would be precisely his phone, which sets off the alarms because the content of the communications of the device are crucial to be able to find those who ordered the attack.

Shadows over the investigation

In addition to this, during the press conference given by the authorities, at the end of the extraordinary security council on the events of Saturday afternoon, the director of the National Police, Major General Carlos Triana, said that no phone was found at the site where the attack was perpetrated.

"In the place of the facts there was no cell phone. However, everything that is being indicated is part of the investigation that is being carried out. One with the first responders, because this is a complex scenario because it was a place where there were many people and from that we have been collecting videos, testimonies and statements, "said the senior officer.

The irregularities in the investigation have once again shifted attention—following the incident that could cost Uribe his life—back onto members of the presidential candidate’s security detail, a suspicion that, interestingly, has been raised by the leftist president himself, Gustavo Petro.

Other evidence gathered after the attack

According to information gathered by the Office of the Attorney General, the weapon carried by the teenager was reportedly a Glock 9mm with an 18-round capacity. The pistol was seized by authorities and placed in the custody of the prosecuting entity, where it will undergo the corresponding analysis.

Likewise, the judicial team sustained that the video record in which he was portrayed, frame by frame, showed his responsibility in the facts. The analysis annexed at least 129 videos of witnesses and security cameras showing the minor and Uribe Turbay in the park El Golfito, in Fontibón.