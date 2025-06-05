South Korea: Day after taking office, new president increases number of Supreme Court justices from 14 to 30

Published by Carlos Dominguez 5 de junio, 2025

South Korea's new president Lee Jae-myung, of the Democratic Party (DPK), took office Wednesday hours after being proclaimed the victor in an early election the day before.

In a normal presidential election in South Korea, the winner has a transition period of months, but because it was an early vote following Yoon's ouster, Lee began ruling immediately.

Also, a day after the inauguration, the DPK unilaterally passed a bill increasing the number of Supreme Court justices from 14 to 30.

The DPK's decision to fill the court follows several controversial moves in recent months, including a proposal to limit freedom of speech.

On Wednesday, the revision of the Judicial Organization Act to increase the number of Supreme Court judges to 30 passed the threshold of the first subcommittee of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee of South Korea's National Assembly.

According to local newspaper Chosun Daily, the Committee on Legislation and Judiciary approved the revision of the Court Organization Law, which increases the number of Supreme Court justices by 4 each year to 30, at its first subcommittee meeting held that day.

Previously, the DPK had proposed revising the Judicial Organization Law through lawmakers Kim Yong-min, Park Beom-kye and Jang Kyung-tae.