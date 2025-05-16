The State Department assured Voz News that China "represents a threat to the United States"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 15 de mayo, 2025

On Voz News, executive producer Karina Yapor interviewed U.S. State Department spokesperson Natalia Molano about the position currently being taken by the Administration of President Donald Trump in the world, including conflicts in the East, tensions with China and the geopolitical situation currently occurring in Latin America, which has had different collateral effects such as massive migration to the North American country.

"The expansion and efforts being made by the Chinese Communist Party in the Western Hemisphere represents a threat to the United States and our national security interests, so it is something we are monitoring very closely but not from a source of fear and intimidation," Molano commented during the interview with Voz News.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.