Trump calls for an end to hostilities between India and Pakistan: ‘If I can do anything to help, I will be there’

Published by Santiago Ospital 7 de mayo, 2025

"I want to see them stop," President Donald Trump said about New Delhi and Islamabad to reporters Wednesday. "We get along with both countries very well, good relationships with both, and I want to see it stop," he added before offering himself as a possible mediator, "And if I can do anything to help, I will be there."

The president described the hostilities as a "tit for tat" that had to come to an end. Trump's remarks come during the latest escalation between the two countries, with a Indian bombing of suspected terrorist targets, Pakistan's destruction of military aircraft and the deaths of more than 40 civilians on both sides of the border, according to official sources.

Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, held talks with his counterparts on both sides. His department also updated recommendations for Americans in the territory, advising them to avoid certain areas, seek shelter if unable to leave conflict zones and be on the lookout for new indications.