Trump expressed feeling "very disappointed" with Russia and explained that Zelensky "just wants to do something good for his country"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 27 de abril, 2025

President Donald Trump manifested Sunday feeling "very disappointed" with the Russian government after it decided to bomb Ukraine recently following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and White House peace envoy Steve Witkoff. Speaking to reporters at Morristown Municipal Airport in New Jersey after his trip to the Vatican to attend the funerals of Pope Francis, Trump said he was "shocked and very disappointed" that the Kremlin bombed Ukraine, adding that "I was very disappointed that missiles were flying, by Russia."

Asked about what he wanted Putin to do about it, Trump told reporters, "Well, I want him to stop shooting. Sit down and sign the deal. We have the confines of a deal, I believe, and I want him to sign it and be done with it." Following this question, another reporter asked the Republican front-runner if he trusted Putin, to which Trump replied, "I'll let you know in about two weeks. Two weeks or less, but you know they’re losing a lot of people. We have 3, 4 thousand people dying every week."

Renewed sympathy for Zelenski

Following these questions, other journalists asked him about his recent meeting at the Vatican with Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky, to which Trump expressed renewed sympathy for the Ukrainian leader by commenting that the latter "is working hard" and that he "just wants to do something good for his country". Likewise, Trump stressed that the Ukrainian leader "told me that he needs more weapons, but he’s been saying that for three years."

Similarly, the U.S. president explained that his relationship with Zelensky improved considerably after the famous face-to-face they recently had at the Vatican. "Look, it was never bad. We had a little dispute, because I disagreed with something he said, and the cameras were rolling and that was OK with me. "Look, he’s in a tough situation, a very tough situation. He’s fighting a much bigger force, much bigger."

Asked what difference he has noticed in Zelensky between their meeting at the Vatican with the one they had last February in the Oval Office, Trump commented, "I think he understands the picture, and I think he wants to make a deal."