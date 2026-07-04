Message from the CEO of Voz News: Orlando Salazar Celebrates the Outlet’s Fourth Anniversary and Highlights Its Mission for Hispanics

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 3 de julio, 2026

In honor of Independence Day and Voz News’s fourth anniversary, the outlet’s CEO, Orlando Salazar, spoke with executive producer Karina Yapor, sharing a message in which he highlighted the outlet’s achievements and the challenges the country faces in the future.

“It’s been incredible to think that it’s already been four years. They’ve been very emotional and difficult years, but we’ve also seen the difference we’re beginning to make in the country with our people. We’ve seen our newscast and our website grow more and more. We’ve seen that there are companies and people who want to work with us and support us, and it’s wonderful to know that what we started as a dream has come true and we’ve been able to see the fruits of what we wanted to see. We are very grateful to the Lord for this,” said Salazar.

Speaking about the reasons behind his decision to launch a Spanish-language media outlet that would represent the conservative values of Hispanics in the United States, Salazar commented: “I did it because other platforms like Univision and Telemundo weren’t representing the values of the Hispanic community.” Similarly, the CEO of Voz News explained that “When we consider that we started from scratch four years ago, it’s truly incredible to see that we’re reaching so many people both in the United States and around the world.”

On the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, Salazar spoke both about the country’s future and the crucial role that Voz News plays in preserving the values that have made the nation great. “The future will be a future with Hispanics, but we must look to the past. Our people were instrumental in our history; more than 50 Hispanics have earned the Medal of Honor for our country, fighting in wars on our behalf. […] Hispanics will be the future, and Voz Media will play a very significant role in shaping how we move forward as a country, given the impact we will have as a people. We want to make a positive impact that reflects the values which, in my view, will support our nation,” said Salazar.

Regarding the role of Hispanics in future elections, the CEO of Voz News explained: “We have to vote; we can change this country and decide its future if we vote. We want to ensure that our people have the right information so they can vote correctly.

You can watch the entire interview by clicking on the video below.