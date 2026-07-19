Imminent extradition? The serious British allegations that led to the arrest of the Tate brothers in the United States

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 18 de julio, 2026

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Andrew and Tristan Tate in Miami, Florida. The federal operation, initially confirmed by the news agency Associated Press (AP), was carried out under strict judicial secrecy.

U.S. Marshals Service spokesperson Brady McCarron confirmed to the media that the arrest warrant used by federal law enforcement remains under judicial secrecy.

Hours after the arrest in Florida, the UK judiciary made public the reasons for the legal action, linked to pending judicial proceedings in Europe.

British prosecutors file charges and seek extradition

The British Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) officially announced that it is processing the extradition of both detainees so they may appear before UK courts.

The agency explained that the criminal proceedings are based on charges involving alleged crimes of rape and human trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation, incidents that allegedly took place between July 2010 and August 2017.

According to court documents obtained by The Guardian, the expanded case files include extremely serious charges against Andrew Tate, 39, who faces seven additional counts of rape, three counts of facilitating human trafficking and multiple offenses related to direct physical assaults and possession of prohibited pornographic material.

For his part, 38-year-old Tristan Tate faces specific charges of sexual assault, rape, and complicity in exploitative trafficking networks. Malcolm McHaffie, head of the CPS's Special Crimes Division, noted that the decision to prosecute the two men was made following an analysis of new evidentiary reports submitted by the Bedfordshire Police.

Background and previous disputes with state authorities

The Tate brothers, known on social media for flaunting their lavish lifestyles, hold dual U.S. and British citizenship.

After taking up residence in Romania in 2016, both were the subjects of a high-profile arrest in the country in late 2022. However, Romanian courts halted the initial trial after discovering numerous procedural irregularities and technical errors committed by the Romanian prosecution.

After international travel restrictions were lifted, the former professional kickboxers moved to the state of Florida at the beginning of the year.

Their arrival in the state prompted Republican Governor Ron DeSantis and the state Attorney General's Office to launch a preliminary investigation aimed at monitoring the content creators' activities and ensuring strict compliance with state laws in the face of any suspicion of organized crime.

Throughout the various international legal proceedings, the brothers' legal teams have consistently maintained the complete innocence of their clients in the face of the accusations made by their accusers.