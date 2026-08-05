Rep. Chuck Edwards withdraws from reelection bid after Ethics Committee recommends censure
In a post on X, Edwards wrote: "After much prayer and reflection, I’ve decided to withdraw from my re-election campaign. I will complete my current term."
Rep. Chuck Edwards (R-N.C.) announced early Wednesday morning that he is withdrawing his bid for reelection, hours after the House Ethics Committee concluded that he violated House rules by engaging in sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment, and recommended his censure.
In a post on X, Edwards wrote: "After much prayer and reflection, I’ve decided to withdraw from my re-election campaign. I will complete my current term."
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Political pressure and denials
The decision comes amid mounting political pressure. The Ethics Committee's report, released on Monday, corroborates several facts previously revealed by Axios regarding Edwards' alleged inappropriate treatment of two young female staffers on his team, aged 20 to 30. The document cites handwritten correspondence, personal gifts, nights out drinking and trips to casinos as evidence supporting its conclusions.
According to Axios, the Ethics Committee determined that Edwards violated House rules by "failing to adhere to the spirit of rules prohibiting sexual harassment of and unwanted advances to House staffers." Edwards has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. In a 15-page document filed by his attorneys, they described the committee's findings as "unfounded."
A seat at risk for Republicans
In addition, the House was expected to vote on a censure resolution after the August recess, with support from several Republicans, including Anna Paulina Luna. The House Democratic Women's Caucus had demanded Edwards' resignation on Monday, arguing that a simple censure "has no real consequences."