Trump insists that Meloni asked him ‘over and over’ for photo together at G7, while Italian prime minister calls his remarks ‘completely fabricated’
“She is doing poorly in Italy with her level of popularity, possibly because she turned down the United States of America, a Country that truly loves and protects Italy,” the president added amid a diplomatic standoff between the two countries.
President Donald Trump reiterated on Saturday that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni asked him on several occasions to take a photo together during the G7 summit that took place earlier this week in France.
"Meloni asked, over and over, for a picture with me during the G-7 meeting in France," wrote Trump on Truth Social.
"She is doing poorly in Italy with her level of popularity, possibly because she turned down the United States of America, a Country that truly loves and protects Italy," the Republican added amid a diplomatic standoff between the two countries.
Clash Between Trump and Meloni: "She begged me" vs. "I never begged"
In an interview released this Friday on the Italian channel La7, Donald Trump claimed that Giorgia Meloni “begged" to have her picture taken with her during the G7 summit in Évian, France, and that he agreed to do so out of "pity."
Shortly after these statements became public, the Italian prime minister posted a video on X in which she denied making such a request and described Trump’s words as “completely fabricated.”
"I don’t understand why the president of the United States behaves this way toward his own allies; this isn’t, after all, the first time," Meloni said. "I can only regret that he does not show the same determination toward the enemies of the West, toward the enemies of the United States, toward leaders with whom, on the other hand, he is much more conciliatory."
“Neither Italy nor I ever beg,” the Italian prime minister declared.
Italian foreign minister cancels trip to Washington, D.C.
"President Trump’s serious and offensive remarks toward Council President Giorgia Meloni offend all of Italy," Tajani said. "For this reason, I have decided to cancel my visit to the United States scheduled for June 21 and 22."
In recent months, the good relationship that existed between the two leaders has turned into a clear rift. Following Meloni’s refusal to involve Italy in the war against Iran, Trump has publicly lashed out at the Italian prime minister.