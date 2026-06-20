Published by Carlos Dominguez 20 de junio, 2026

President Donald Trump reiterated on Saturday that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni asked him on several occasions to take a photo together during the G7 summit that took place earlier this week in France.

"Meloni asked, over and over, for a picture with me during the G-7 meeting in France," wrote Trump on Truth Social.

"She is doing poorly in Italy with her level of popularity, possibly because she turned down the United States of America, a Country that truly loves and protects Italy," the Republican added amid a diplomatic standoff between the two countries.

Clash Between Trump and Meloni: "She begged me" vs. "I never begged"

In an interview released this Friday on the Italian channel La7, Donald Trump claimed that Giorgia Meloni “begged" to have her picture taken with her during the G7 summit in Évian, France, and that he agreed to do so out of "pity."

Shortly after these statements became public, the Italian prime minister posted a video on X in which she denied making such a request and described Trump’s words as “completely fabricated.”

"I don’t understand why the president of the United States behaves this way toward his own allies; this isn’t, after all, the first time," Meloni said. "I can only regret that he does not show the same determination toward the enemies of the West, toward the enemies of the United States, toward leaders with whom, on the other hand, he is much more conciliatory."

“Neither Italy nor I ever beg,” the Italian prime minister declared.