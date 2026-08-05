Sabalenka supports requiring all players in WTA rankings to undergo genetic testing

Published by Alejandro Baños 5 de agosto, 2026

Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka, the world No. 1, strongly supported the decision by the Women's Tennis Association (WTA)—the professional women's tennis tour—to implement mandatory genetic testing for all ranked players.

The WTA made this decision in mid-July to comply with the requirements established by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Thus, female athletes competing in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics will not face issues of this nature.

"I think it's really important to keep the fairness in our tour. It's obviously, biologically, the men are way stronger than women, so I feel like it would be not really fair for the woman to compete against biological man," Sabalenka said at a press conference.

""I believe it took them a little while to make this decision and, yeah, I support it. But for me, I'm focusing on myself, on my goals, you know, whatever it takes. If they want to test us all, I'm happy to do that; it's pretty fair, and let's keep it that way," added the Belarusian tennis player.

Sabalenka isn't the first tennis player to speak out this way. Women's tennis legend Martina Navratilova has repeatedly criticized biological men's participation in women's sports. Furthermore, she has even taken aim at the Democratic Party for allowing it.