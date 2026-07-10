What evidence incriminates Tyler Robinson? The disturbing exchange with his ex-lover about the murder of Charlie Kirk

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 9 de julio, 2026

Tyler Robinson’s preliminary hearing entered its fourth day on Thursday, during which excerpts from an interview that law enforcement recorded with his former roommate and romantic partner, Lance Twiggs, were played in open court.

Robinson is accused of murdering Charlie Kirk. The legal proceedings have taken a decisive turn following the presentation of this evidence, which reveals how the defendant allegedly confessed to the crime via instant messaging.

According to the digital records presented by the prosecution to the court, Robinson explicitly detailed his involvement to Twiggs immediately after the shooting while attempting to evade the police cordon.

When his then-partner asked him directly whether he had carried out the attack, Robinson replied verbatim: “I did it, I’m sorry.” In the same messages, the defendant acknowledged the psychological impact of his arrest: “To be honest, I hoped to keep this a secret until I died of old age. I’m sorry I got you involved.”

Prior planning and the attempt to recover the murder weapon

The text messages shared during the court hearing suggest that the attack on the Republican public figure was not a random act, but a deliberate operation.

In response to Twiggs's question about how long it had taken him to plan the attack, Robinson replied in his own handwriting: "A little over a week, I think." The prosecution argues that this evidence confirms the attack's premeditation, undermining any defense based on a momentary outburst.

Likewise, the messages disclosed in court detail Robinson’s maneuvers to retrieve the rifle used in the attack, which he allegedly hid wrapped in a towel at a drop-off point.

“If I’m able to retrieve my rifle without being seen, I won’t have left any evidence,” the suspect wrote, later complaining that the deployment of police patrols prevented him from returning for the weapon.

Regarding the rifle’s origin, Robinson described it as “old as h***” and said his grandfather had modified it, adding that he hoped it was registered in the name of a deceased person.

Unease in the dock and adjournment of the case

During the playback of the recorded interviews between law enforcement and Lance Twiggs, Robinson appeared visibly agitated in the courtroom.

Witnesses in the courtroom reported that the defendant began rocking back and forth constantly in his chair and nervously scratching his nose while the details of the firearm were being discussed.

The day concluded after an intense debate between the defense attorneys and the Kirk family’s legal representative, Jeff Neiman, over the release of surveillance videos from Utah Valley University that record the defendant’s movements and will be reviewed behind closed doors on Friday.

Judge Tony Graf ruled that, rather than proceeding immediately to closing arguments, both parties must submit formal briefs demonstrating whether there is sufficient probable cause to proceed to a full trial.

Judge Graf has scheduled the decisive oral arguments for September 1 at 10:00 a.m., at which time a formal decision will be made on whether to proceed to trial for the murder of the conservative activist.