One step closer to socialism: Radical leftist El-Sayed's win in Michigan furthers Democratic Party's extremist drift

Published by Carlos Dominguez 5 de agosto, 2026

Radical leftist candidate Abdul El-Sayed won the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate in Michigan on Wednesday against Rep. Haley Stevens, in a victory that strengthens the party's most extreme wing in a key state.

The result, announced early Wednesday morning after a night of close vote counting, deals a severe blow to the Democratic old guard. El-Sayed, backed by Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, defeated Stevens, who had the support of figures such as outgoing Sen. Gary Peters and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

In her concession speech, Stevens offered her endorsement of El-Sayed for the general election. The winner said there is "a lot of healing to do" after a campaign marked by deep internal divisions.

El-Sayed's victory marks the first time a candidate from the party's most progressive wing has won a state primary in a swing state that Donald Trump won in 2024.

Rogers accuses El-Sayed of "ideological fanaticism" Mike Rogers, is leading a movement grounded in ideological fanaticism."



Rogers also criticized El-Sayed for campaigning alongside controversial streamer Hasan Piker, who has gone so far as to say that "America deserved 9/11." The Republican said he never imagined he would face an opponent with such a view, attributing the comment to the candidate himself and not just to the internet personality.



"His agenda would make our communities less safe and our state less affordable. He wants to empty prisons and put murderers and sex offenders back on our streets. He pledged his support to the Muslim Brotherhood and campaigns with people who refuse to condemn terrorism", he added.



His own campaign, Rogers said, is based on the idea that "Michigan has a future built on common sense." The Republican Senate nominee, posted a lengthy statement on social media on Wednesday in which he claimed that his opponent in the general election "."Rogers also criticized El-Sayed for campaigning alongside controversial streamer, who has gone so far as to say that "." The Republican said he never imagined he would face an opponent with such a view,"His agenda would make our communities less safe and our state less affordable.. He pledged his support to the Muslim Brotherhood and campaigns with people who refuse to condemn terrorism", he added.His own campaign, Rogers said, is based on the idea that "."

A candidate that raises doubts ahead of November

El-Sayed, former Wayne County health director, built his campaign on proposals such as Medicare for all, ending military aid to Israel and electoral financing reform. His victory confirms the rise of more radical positions within the Democratic Party, but it also increases the risk of alienating moderate voters in a state that Donald Trump won by a narrow margin in 2024.

His next opponent will be Republican Mike Rogers, a former congressman who faced no opposition in his primary. Republicans have already set aside significant funds for this race, which Democrats consider essential if they hope to regain control of the Senate.

El-Sayed's victory in 2026 stands in contrast to his 21-point loss to Gretchen Whitmer in the 2018 gubernatorial primary. Now, the party faces the challenge of unifying a divided base following a costly and polarized primary. Conservative analysts warn that backing a candidate so closely aligned with the radical left could make it harder to win over independent and middle-class voters who decided the outcome in Michigan two years ago.

Progressive Sen. Chris Van Hollen hailed the result as "a wake-up call" to the Democratic establishment in Washington. However, in a competitive state, that same radicalization could become a liability when the time comes to face Rogers in November.

Millions to counter far-left attack on Israel

The most bitter divide has centered on U.S. support for Israel. Stevens has defended continued military aid and rejected accusations of genocide in Gaza. El-Sayed, on the other hand, has called for an end to unconditional aid, has harshly criticized the influence of AIPAC and has been reluctant to affirm that Israel should specifically exist as a Jewish state.

According to AP, groups allied with Stevens spent more than $50 million, with over $30 million coming from AIPAC and affiliated organizations—the largest investment by that entity in a single election cycle.

While El-Sayed calls for cutting military aid, Stevens maintains strong support for the bilateral relationship and has accused the radical candidate of blaming American Jews for his problems.