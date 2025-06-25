A Grand Jury formalizes murder charges against Karmelo Anthony, accused of stabbing another student during an athletic competition

Published by Sabrina Martin 24 de junio, 2025

The stabbing case that claimed the life of high school athlete Austin Metcalf took a defining turn this week. A Collin County grand jury formally indicted Karmelo Anthony, the 18-year-old accused of being responsible for the April attack during a school competition in Frisco, Texas, with first-degree murder.

"Today, I summarized that evidence, and I asked the Grand Jury to return a first-degree murder indictment against Karmelo Anthony — which they did," District Attorney Greg Willis announced in a statement. With this indictment, the case officially enters the state court system, where a trial date will be determined.

A crime in the middle of a school event

The incident occurred on April 2, when both young men, then 17 years old, coincided at a school athletic event. Metcalf represented Memorial High School and Anthony represented Centennial High School, both in Frisco. According to court documents, a dispute between them inside a tent led to a fatal stabbing.

Eyewitnesses told authorities that Anthony threatened Metcalf by telling him, "Touch me and see what happens," before pulling a knife from his bag and fatally wounding him. According to the police report, Metcalf died in the arms of his twin brother shortly after the attack.

Anthony was arrested at the scene. According to an officer, he made a spontaneous statement at the time, "I'm not alleged, I did it." He also claimed that he acted in self-defense. After posting bail reduced from $1 million to $250,000, Anthony was released under house arrest.