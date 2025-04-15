Karmelo Anthony, accused of murdering another student at a track meet, is released on bail

Published by Williams Perdomo 15 de abril, 2025

Karmelo Anthony, the Texas teen accused of fatally stabbing another high school student during a track meet, was released after posting a reduced bail of $250,000.

The young man will remain under house arrest until his trial. Bail was initially set at $1 million, but a Collin County judge reduced it, ruling that the teen could await trial at home with an ankle monitor and 24-hour supervision by his parents or a "designated adult."

Anthony was arrested after authorities said he allegedly stabbed 17-year-old Austin Metcalf in the heart during a fight over a seat at a track meet on April 2. He is charged with first-degree murder.

According to a police report cited by the New York Post, witnesses said Metcalf tried to push Anthony — who attended a rival high school — out of a tent, prompting Anthony to grab a knife from his backpack and stab Metcalf in the heart. Metcalf reportedly died in his twin brother’s arms.

"The Supreme Court has said not only can you not seek the death penalty against someone who committed a crime when they’re 17, you can’t even get them life without parole. That would not be something we could do even if we wanted to," said Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis.