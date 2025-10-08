Government shutdown begins to cripple airports: FAA prepares for air traffic disruptions due to staffing shortages

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 7 de octubre, 2025

Fox News reported on Tuesday that the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is preparing for possible disruptions to air traffic nationwide during overnight hours due to staffing shortages currently affecting several of the country's major air traffic control centers, as a result of the government shutdown. Several officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the media outlet that the current staffing shortage will significantly increase the likelihood not only of flight delays but also of temporary suspensions and even diversions.

Earlier in the afternoon, the FAA issued a two-hour ground delay order for Nashville International Airport due to a shortage of air traffic controllers at the Memphis Center (ZME). Similarly, Fox News noted that significant staffing shortages are expected after 6 p.m. (Central Time) at control towers at several international airports, such as Chicago's O'Hare and Nashville. Likewise, the network also detailed that, according to an FAA operational plan, there will be heavy staffing shortages at Terminal Radar Approach Control facilities in the Philadelphia, New Jersey, Boston, Houston and Las Vegas areas.

Consequence of the government shutdown

During the day, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy held a press conference at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, one of the affected locations, in which he attributed the nationwide delays to a "slight tick up in sick calls" among air traffic control workers. Duffy explained that controllers were concerned about having to work without pay during the government shutdown, which entered its seventh consecutive day on Tuesday.

The secretary added that some of the controllers were even considering taking on additional jobs during this period, such as calling in sick in order to drive with the ride-hailing app Uber. Duffy also noted that the disruptions could worsen significantly until the government reopens, which remains without a definite date. "If we see there's issues in the tower that are affecting controllers' ability to effectively control the airspace, we'll reduce the rate, and you'll see more delays or you might see a cancellation. I'm willing to do that before we're willing to risk anyone's life in the air," the secretary said.