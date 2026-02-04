Sa’ar meets US and Latin American officials in Washington

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 4 de febrero, 2026

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar attended an event in Washington on Tuesday with senior officials from the United States and Latin America.

Calling it an “extraordinary evening” with “our dear friends,” Jerusalem’s top diplomat thanked those in attendance, including Argentina’s Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno, Paraguay’s Foreign Minister Rubén Ramírez Lezcano, Ecuador’s Foreign Minister Gabriela Sommerfeld, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, White House adviser Paula White and U.S. Reps. María Elvira Salazar and Mario Díaz-Balart.

Sa’ar also expressed gratitude to Israel’s ambassador to the U.S., Yechiel Leiter, for hosting the event.

“The strong friendship between Israel and the United States, Argentina, Paraguay, and Ecuador has grown significantly over the past year, and I’m confident it will continue to grow even stronger,” Sa’ar wrote on X. “There is a powerful spirit of change in Latin America, and the camp of freedom is gaining strength.”

Sa’ar met with Nobel Prize laureate and Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

He called the head of the Vente Venezuela Party “a courageous woman,” adding that “her struggle is a source of inspiration to many in Venezuela and beyond.”

Sa’ar was scheduled to participate in the inaugural Critical Minerals Ministerial at the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

He is to hold a series of meetings with senior U.S. officials and foreign ministers on the sidelines of the conference.

The conference, initiated by the United States and hosted by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, will welcome delegations from more than 50 countries “to advance collective efforts to strengthen and diversify critical minerals supply chains,” according to a department statement released on Monday.

“This historic gathering will create momentum for collaboration to secure these critical components vital to technological innovation, economic strength, and national security,” according to the State Department.

© JNS