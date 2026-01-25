Trump approves emergency declarations in multiple states affected by winter storm

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 25 de enero, 2026

President Donald Trump approved emergency declarations for multiple states affected by Winter Storm Fern. Trump approved declarations for Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, Maryland, Kentucky, Indiana and West Virginia. The president made the announcement on Truth Social as numerous parts across the country experience extreme weather conditions, including freezing rain, sleet and snow. The storm now stretches 2,000 miles and is impacting 20 states.

"I have just approved Emergency Declarations for Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, Maryland, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Indiana, and West Virginia. We are working closely with FEMA, Governors, and State Emergency Management teams to ensure the safety of everybody. Stay Safe, and Stay Warm!" the Republican leader wrote.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she was grateful for the help from Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. "We have already deployed state resources around Arkansas and with this additional federal support, we’ll have greater capacity to assist Arkansans in need," Sanders said.

Travel disruptions and infrastructure impacts

The massive winter storm has caused widespread travel disruptions across the country, with more than 15,000 commercial flights canceled as of Monday and another 8,792 flights delayed. Major transportation hubs have been severely affected, including Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, which reported more than 1,400 cancellations, and Chicago O'Hare International Airport, which recorded more than 400 delays. Dangerous road conditions have also led to multiple articulated truck accidents on Interstate 44 in Missouri, further complicating travel in the region.

Electrical infrastructure has come under significant pressure as ice and snow continue to blanket large parts of the country. In Louisiana, power outages soared as freezing rain blanketed power lines and roads, forcing utility companies to work around the clock to restore service. Several municipalities along the storm's path have urged residents to stay indoors and avoid nonessential travel because of the dangerous conditions.

Widespread snowfall and emergency declarations

Snow from the historic winter storm now stretches more than 1,500 miles, from New Mexico to West Virginia. Communities as far apart as Ruidoso, New Mexico, and Beckley, West Virginia, are simultaneously reporting snowfall from the same system. Meanwhile, Alexandria, Virginia, declared a snow emergency as local authorities moved to clear roads and ensure emergency vehicles could operate safely.

Indiana Governor Mike Braun declared a statewide state of emergency ahead of the storm's arrival, citing forecasts of heavy snowfall, extreme cold and hazardous travel conditions.With Indiana's declaration, the total number of states under emergency status has risen to 20 nationwide as the storm continues to expand and intensify.