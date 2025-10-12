Voz media US Voz.us
Illinois State Police disperse protests outside an ICE detention center near Chicago: at least seven protesters were arrested

A judge in the Prairie State on Thursday temporarily blocked federal agents from using certain types of force and crowd control measures against protesters.

Illinois State Police officers.AFP

Luis Francisco Orozco

Illinois State Police intervened Saturday afternoon to disperse groups of protesters who were outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at the Broadview location near Chicago. Authorities are reportedly already making arrests amid a wave of unrest that has been affecting the area in recent hours, with numerous demonstrators protesting against President Donald Trump's immigration policies and his intention to deploy the National Guard to Chicago.

As reported by News Nation journalist Mill Hayes through her X account, the Illinois State Police officially declared an unlawful assembly in front of the agency's Broadview facility. Likewise, the journalist detailed that fofficials from the police force had reportedly already arrested at least seven people during their response to the unrest. The onslaught against the protesters reportedly followed the throwing of objects such as water bottles and soda cans at police officerswho were protecting the ICE facility.

Ruling against federal agents

What happened this Saturday is only the second day of clashes between the same police force and left-wing protesters in Chicago, who this Friday also demonstrated violently in front of the same ICE center, in a day that culminated with four people arrested. Earlier in the day, Democratic Illinois Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth attempted to enter the agency's Broadview facility in the face of what they described as the need to determine "what they are doing inside." However, both politicians were denied entry.

Those protests came after a judge in the Prairie State on Thursday temporarily blocked federal agents from using certain types of force and crowd-control measures against protesters after a video showing a pastor being repeatedly hit with pepper bullets during a demonstration outside an ICE facility near Chicago went viral on social media. The order prohibits federal agents from firing several types of less-lethal projectiles and chemical irritants, as well as using physical force.

Blocking the National Guard

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge April Perry blocked the government's use of the National Guard, in what represented a decision celebrated by Democrats in Illinois in the face of Trump's intention to deploy the troops to Chicago in the face of heavy unrest and high crime rates.

Despite this, the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals on Saturday partially reinstated President Donald Trump's control over the National Guard in both the city of Chicago and Illinois. However, the court upheld the decision to bar the Republican leader from deploying the National Guard.

