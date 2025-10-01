Utah State University building evacuated for "suspicious package" ahead of Turning Point USA event

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 30 de septiembre, 2025

Utah State University's Old Main building was temporarily evacuated on Tuesday due to a "suspicious package" found on the premises, shortly before the first Turning Point USA (TPUSA) event in Utah since the assassination of its founder, Charlie Kirk. After the evacuation, university and police authorities went to the site and located the device, which was detonated by a bomb squad for security reasons. The academic institution detailed in a statement that the package in question was not explosive and explained that over the past day, it has taken numerous security measures in the face of "heightened concerns." Similarly, the university explained that scheduled activities for the building have been resumed upon determining that there is no longer any danger.

"A suspicious device was found near the exterior of Old Main. University and local law enforcement were dispatched to the scene. A device was located and deemed to be a non-explosive device. Out of an abundance of caution, the bomb squad detonated the suspicious device. The Old Main building is now clear and safe. All scheduled events may resume as normal," the university's statement read.

Security measures.

Utah State University also reported that security for the TPUSA event will operate similarly to that of sporting events held at the academic institution to "help protect the safety of participants and speakers." Also, the university detailed that "Given the growing concerns, USU's public safety department continues to collaborate with these entities to ensure that appropriate security measures and protocols are in place."

Among the various security measures the university is implementing for the event are a ban on bags and backpacks larger than 6.5 inches by 4.5 inches, a ban on re-entry to the event, a ban on outside signs, a requirement to pass through metal detectors, and even having a concealed carry permit valid in the state of Utah in the case of carrying a firearm.