'Historic': FBI dismantles major drug ring that operated for nearly a decade in Philadelphia

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 25 de octubre, 2025

The FBI and federal prosecutors announced Friday an indictment against 33 alleged members of the Weymouth Street Drug Trafficking Organization for fueling the open-air drug market in the Philadelphia neighborhood of Kensington for nearly 10 years. In an announcement described by authorities as "historic," the agency and federal prosecutors detailed that 24 of the defendants have already been arrested in different types of operations that were coordinated throughout this Friday. Likewise, they reported that eight of the defendants were already in custody and that only one remains at large.

"Today, even more criminals are off the streets because of the diligent work of the FBI and our partners. Over 30 people have been charged for their alleged role in drug trafficking and dozens of other offenses. These individuals were charged with distributing fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine on one of the most prolific drug blocks in Philadelphia. They were members of a violent drug trafficking organization and used violence to enforce their territory and sell drugs that poison our city streets and community. The FBI will continue our work to put an end to drug trafficking and violence in our cities," FBI Director Kash Patel told a press conference in Philadelphia and explained in a statement sent to Fox News.

The agency director also commented that the operation was the right way to take back violent corridors from criminal organizations in the United States. "This operation is the way to protect American cities from coast to coast. We have permanently removed a drug trafficking organization from the streets of Philadelphia."

The group handled different types of drugs

U.S. Attorney David Metcalf also explained that the case was focused on the 3100 block of Weymouth Street and noted that the indictment includes a conspiracy that began in January 2016 and extended through October 2025, involving different types of drugs, such as cocaine, crack, heroin and even fentanyl.

The FBI's leading special agent, Wayne Jacobs, commented during the press conference that the operation used nine tactical teams and involved hundreds of officers. Jacobs also said that a good portion of the arrests took place in Kensington, but also in New Jersey, Delaware and Puerto Rico. "For too long, the Weymouth Street organization flooded Kensington with drugs and terrorized residents with horrific acts of violence and intimidation. That ended today," commented the special constable.