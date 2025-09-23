Trump announces $8.5 billion deal between Boeing and Uzbekistan Airways, claims it will create 35,000 jobs
On his social network, the Republican president detailed his conversation with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev earlier this month about the deal, while Boeing confirmed the agreement through a statement.
President Donald Trump said Monday via Truth Social that Uzbekistan Airways signed a deal with Boeing for more than $8 billion, through which the Eurasian country's airline could acquire up to 22 Boeing 787 Dreamliners. On his social network, the Republican leader detailed his conversation with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev earlier this month about the deal, while Boeing confirmed the agreement through a statement.
Earlier this month I spoke with the Highly Respected President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Today I want to congratulate President Mirziyoyev on signing a GREAT Deal with Boeing! Worth over $8 Billion Dollars, Uzbekistan Airways is purchasing 22,787 Dreamliners. This will…— Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) September 22, 2025
"Earlier this month I spoke with the Highly Respected President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Today I want to congratulate President Mirziyoyev on signing a GREAT Deal with Boeing! Worth over $8 Billion Dollars, Uzbekistan Airways is purchasing 22,787 Dreamliners. This will create over 35,000 jobs in the United States. President Mirziyoyev is a man of his word, and we will continue to work together on many more items! Thank you for your attention to this matter," wrote Trump on his Truth Social account.
Economy
Santiago Ospital
As reported by the Commerce Department, the agreement between the two sides was closed on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly held Monday in New York City. The agency valued the deal at $8.5 billion and even called it the largest commercial aircraft deal of its kind in Central Asia. Similarly, the department detailed that, as agreed, Uzbekistan will purchase 14 of the Dreamliner aircraft with the option to later acquire eight more.
Precedents
In July, Trump announced that he had reached a trade deal with Indonesia, which resulted in significant purchase commitments from the Southeast Asian country after numerous negotiations to avoid higher tariffs.
"As part of the Agreement, Indonesia has committed to purchasing $15 Billion Dollars in US Energy, $4.5 Billion Dollars in American Agricultural Products, and 50 Boeing Jets, many of them 777’s," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Shortly afterward, the president commented in a Q&A with reporters outside the Oval Office that "They are going to pay 19% and we are going to pay nothing … we will have full access into Indonesia, and we have a couple of those deals that are going to be announced."