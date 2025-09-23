Trump announces $8.5 billion deal between Boeing and Uzbekistan Airways, claims it will create 35,000 jobs

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 23 de septiembre, 2025

President Donald Trump said Monday via Truth Social that Uzbekistan Airways signed a deal with Boeing for more than $8 billion, through which the Eurasian country's airline could acquire up to 22 Boeing 787 Dreamliners. On his social network, the Republican leader detailed his conversation with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev earlier this month about the deal, while Boeing confirmed the agreement through a statement.

"Earlier this month I spoke with the Highly Respected President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Today I want to congratulate President Mirziyoyev on signing a GREAT Deal with Boeing! Worth over $8 Billion Dollars, Uzbekistan Airways is purchasing 22,787 Dreamliners. This will create over 35,000 jobs in the United States. President Mirziyoyev is a man of his word, and we will continue to work together on many more items! Thank you for your attention to this matter," wrote Trump on his Truth Social account.

As reported by the Commerce Department, the agreement between the two sides was closed on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly held Monday in New York City. The agency valued the deal at $8.5 billion and even called it the largest commercial aircraft deal of its kind in Central Asia. Similarly, the department detailed that, as agreed, Uzbekistan will purchase 14 of the Dreamliner aircraft with the option to later acquire eight more.