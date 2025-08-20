Kash Patel says FBI will continue to fight crime in DC until 'every community is safe'

Published by Sabrina Martin 20 de agosto, 2025

FBI Director Kash Patel announced that the agency will continue to commit resources to tackle crime in Washington, D.C., assuring that the mission will be maintained until "every community is safe."

According to Patel, since President Donald Trump federalized the Metropolitan Police Department, there have been 550 arrests in the capital, including 66 last Tuesday alone. The FBI was involved in 41 of those arrests, which resulted in the seizure of six illegal weapons and eight drug seizures.

Coordinated operations with immediate results

Patel noted that federal agents, working in conjunction with local law enforcement, have taken hundreds of dangerous criminals off the streets. "This is proof of what happens when good cops are empowered to do their jobs the right way. Under President Trump's leadership, we're bringing historic resources to this fight because crime in our nation's capital is unacceptable – and we will continue until every community is safe," he said in an interview with Fox News Digital.

Gangs and guns out of circulation

Among recent cases, Attorney General Pam Bondi reported that an MS-13 gang member was arrested Monday night in the capital. Bondi noted that on that day alone, 52 arrests were made, nine firearms were recovered and homicide, narcotics and weapons-related charges were added.