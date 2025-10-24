Hawaii authorities and the Trump Administration rescued 10 missing children in a joint operation

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 23 de octubre, 2025

A recent child rescue operation in Hawaii called Shine the Light resulted in the safe recovery of 10 missing children and youth, each ranging in age from 13 to 18 years old. The operation involved both the Administration of President Donald Trump and local authorities, including the Hawaii Attorney General's Department and the Hawaii Department of Services.

The operation, which took place last weekend, was primarily aimed at rescuing the 10 at-risk children reported as "runaways" across the island of Oahu. Several of the agencies that were part of the operation also included the U.S. Marshals Service, the FBI, and even the Honolulu Police Department. "Protecting our keiki is our highest priority in the Hawaii Department of the Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force," said Hawaii Internet Crimes Against Children (HICAC) Task Force Commander Edward Arias, who added that in the operation, several arrests were made of subjects who were allegedly holding minors against their will.

Investigations continue

According to Hawaii Attorney General Anne Lopez, one of the main objectives of the operation was to deter those who exploit missing children, as well as to provide the rescued victims with all the corresponding services and care. Lopez also expressed his appreciation for the interagency collaboration by stating, "I want to acknowledge and thank all our dedicated federal, military, state, and county law enforcement and community partners whose collaboration and tireless efforts made this mission a success." Similarly, Lopez detailed that the investigations into the case remain ongoing, although he did not disclose the exact number of arrests made or crimes charged.

"The Hawaii Department of Human Services (DHS) is deeply committed to the safety and well-being of our keiki. Operation Shine the Light highlights the power of collaboration among federal, state, local, and community partners. In a statement, DHS Director Ryan Yamane said, "By working together, we are making sure that vulnerable children are not only identified and safeguarded, but also linked to the kind, trauma-informed care and support they require to heal and flourish.