"We have grown to almost 45 million digital impressions per month": Orlando Salazar, CEO of Voz News, on its third anniversary

Published by Orlando Salazar 4 de julio, 2025

It is Independence Day, and we here at Voz Media are grateful for our country and our freedom. We´re thankful to God for the Declaration of Independence, which stated for the first time in world history that our rights come from God and not from government and not from men. Based on those ideas and the values that our Hispanic heritage provide us, we started our website Voz Media three years ago, on July 4, 2022.

God has truly blessed us. We've grown since then to have nearly 45 million digital impressions per month, nearly eight million views of our news content every month. Our website receives nearly 800,000 views per month. And our nightly news broadcast, Voz News, had its all-time high viewership just a week ago, with more than 170,000 views in just one show on YouTube.

We are grateful to the partnership with Daystar Español , that broadcasts our news program Monday through Friday at 7 p.m. Eastern time on DirecTV and Verizon, to 12 million homes in the United States and over 112 million homes in Mexico, Central and South America. Over the past six months we have met with four of the top TV networks in the United States, as they are interested in partnering with Voz Media. We have just launched Voz Mercado, an online shopping platform for our audience, and Voz Salud, an innovative, easy-to-use, and affordable healthcare network for our audience.

We have launched several new shows this year like Karina Yapor's Fierce Talks by Karina Yapor, and Flor Robledo's Vivas y Plenas. We´ll be launching a cooking show, a healthcare show and a legal show in the weeks to come. We are assisting several large and influential organization with national marketing campaigns, as we help them reach the Spanish-speaking community in our country for their causes.

You can watch and listen to the entire message by clicking on the video below.