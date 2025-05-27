One of the Venezuelan opponents rescued from the Argentine embassy assured that the Trump Administration "knows what has to happen in Venezuela"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 26 de mayo, 2025

On Voz News, executive producer Karina Yapor interviewed Venezuelan opposition leader, journalist and communications coordinator of the Vente Venezuela party, Claudia Macero, who was one of the people rescued from the Argentine embassy in Caracas. During the interview, both talked about the position of the White House regarding the regime of the socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro, as well as about the anguish and uneasiness that both Macero and the other five members of opposition leader María Corina Machado's team experienced during more than a year sheltering in the diplomatic headquarters.

"I cannot give details of the operation, but what I can say is that we appreciate the clarity not only of Secretary Marco Rubio but also of Donald Trump's government. I must say that this meeting was reassuring and enlightening because he has perfectly identified the threat posed by the Maduro regime not only for Venezuelans but also for the United States and for the U.S. Government. In that sense, I am very grateful and I believe that the fact of being Latino in the case of the Secretary helped a lot, because he understands perfectly what is happening in the region and knows what has to happen in Venezuela so that not only we are free but also the region", said Macero.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.