Anthropic launches its most powerful model just days after proposing global pause in AI development

Published by Alejandro Baños 9 de junio, 2026

Anthropic, developer of the Claude artificial intelligence (A.I.) models, made Fable 5—the most powerful version of its Mythos technology to date—available to the public on Tuesday.

This launch comes just days after Anthropic proposed a global pause in the development of increasingly powerful A.I. systems amid signs that the latest models could slip beyond human control.

As a result, the tech company has been accused of fomenting fear through its marketing.

"Today we’re launching Claude Fable 5: a Mythos-class1 model that we’ve made safe for general use," Anthropic announced in a press release. "Fable 5’s capabilities exceed those of any model we’ve ever made generally available. It is state-of-the-art on nearly all tested benchmarks of AI capability, showing exceptional performance in software engineering, knowledge work, vision, scientific research, and many other areas."

"The longer and more complex the task, the larger Fable 5’s lead over our other models," the company added.

In addition, Anthropic also announced the launch of Claude Mythos 5, another model that will be accessible to "a small group of cybersecurity advocates and infrastructure providers."