France and Norway assert their dominance at the World Cup and secure their spots in the next round

Published by VozMedia Staff 22 de junio, 2026

The European teams confirmed their superiority at the 2026 World Cup through high-level performances on the East Coast of the United States.

France and Norway each recorded their second consecutive victories, earning six points and mathematically securing their spots in the round of 16. Both teams handled their respective matches with technical authority, leaving Iraq and Senegal with no chance of advancing from the group.

Mbappé Shines in His 100th Appearance Amid a Philadelphia Storm

The French national team comfortably defeated Iraq 3-0 in a match that tested the players’ composure.

The match, played before 68,324 spectators at Lincoln Financial Field, was interrupted at halftime for more than two hours due to a severe storm front and torrential rain that forced the evacuation of the open-air stands in accordance with strict U.S. safety protocols.

Despite the prolonged delay, the focus of Didier Deschamps’ squad remained intact. Captain Kylian Mbappé celebrated his 100th match in a Les Bleus jersey by opening the scoring in the 14th minute and extending the lead in the 54th minute after play resumed.

With this brace, the Real Madrid forward reached 16 goals in his World Cup career, placing him just two goals shy of Lionel Messi’s all-time record; Messi scored two goals on Monday in Argentina’s victory over Austria. Ousmane Dembélé sealed the victory in the 66th minute, capping off a performance that Deschamps defended at a press conference in response to earlier questions from the media.

Haaland Leads Norway’s Advance in New Jersey

At MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, the Norwegian national team displayed its characteristic pragmatism and direct play to prevail 3-2 over a combative Senegalese side. Fullback Marcus Pedersen opened the scoring after capitalizing on a serious mistake by the African defense, paving the way for another stellar performance by striker Erling Haaland.

The Manchester City forward scored in the 48th and 58th minutes, capitalizing brilliantly on the quick transitions orchestrated by Martin Ødegaard.

Although Senegal tried to fight back with two goals from Ismaïla Sarr, the Scandinavians’ solid defensive structure withstood the onslaught in the final stretch of the match, securing the three points that put Norway on the verge of a crucial clash against France next Friday.

(With information from AFP)