Larry Berg to succeed Don Garber as MLS commissioner

Published by Alejandro Baños 4 de agosto, 2026

Major League Soccer (MLS) has officially announced the appointment of Larry Berg as its new commissioner, effective Jan. 1, 2027.

Berg will succeed Don Garber, who has served as MLS commissioner since 1999. Upon completing his current term, Garber will assume the role of league president.

"Larry Berg has been named Major League Soccer’s next Commissioner following a vote on Monday at the league’s headquarters in midtown Manhattan," the league announced in a press release. "Berg will be officially introduced on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at MLS’s new office and assume the role of Commissioner on Jan. 1, 2027."

"I'm honored to lead Major League Soccer into its next era," Berg said after being appointed. "Thanks to the vision and commitment of so many people, Major League Soccer has achieved tremendous success, but I believe our greatest opportunities are still ahead."

Berg currently holds shares in Los Angeles FC, though he will have to divest his stake before assuming the role of MLS commissioner, as required by league regulations. He also has experience in sports abroad, having been a co-owner of AS Roma (Serie A, Italy) and Swansea City AFC (Premier League, England).